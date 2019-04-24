CARMI — Johnston City’s Justin Clark tossed a two-hitter as the Indians topped the CWC Bulldogs 12-1 in BDC East play on Tuesday.

Clark struck out nine batters of the 15 outs recorded in the game.

“We were going against a kid who is a bit above our capabilities right now,” said CWC Coach Justin Simmons of his team which was down four starters and relying a very young lineup. “In a couple of years when some of these guys are a little bigger and stronger they’ll be able to face a pitcher with the ability that Clark showed.”

The Bulldogs scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the second when Brody Atteberry and Eric Williams started the inning with singles. Atteberry scored when Jason Mendenhall grounded into a fielders choice.

Jordan Winninger had four hits for the Indians and Josh McPheron had three hits including a solo home run.