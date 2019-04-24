Both the Canton High School Symphonic Band and Canton High School Choir performed at the 2019 IHSA Organizational Music Contest at Monmouth-Roseville High School, Friday, April 12.

CANTON-Both the Canton High School Symphonic Band and Canton High School Choir performed at the 2019 IHSA Organizational Music Contest at Monmouth-Roseville High School, Friday, April 12.

The groups are judged on criteria including tone quality, intonation, balance and blend, and technique.

Both groups received a Division 1 Superior rating.

Please come out as both will have Spring concert performances coming up later this month.

Canton High School Band Spring Concert will be held in the high school auditorium, 7:30 p.m. Thursday April 25 and the Canton High School Choir will host their Spring Concert 7:30 p.m. Thursday May 9, in the high school auditorium.