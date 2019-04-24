Mary Jane (Youngblood) Brown, 76, died Monday April 22, at Memorial Hospice at Heritage in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD-Mary Jane (Youngblood) Brown, 76, died Monday April 22, at Memorial Hospice at Heritage in Springfield.

Mary Jane was born on June 9, 1942 in Canton, to Nina Moschero Youngblood and Roy Youngblood of Farmington. She married Michael J. Brown on March 21, 1964 in Yates City. He passed away on Aug. 8, 2001. Surviving are a daughter, Marcia J. Brown of Warrenville; son, Mark J. (Angie) Brown; and grandsons, Xander and Vincent Brown of Virginia, Illinois. Both of her parents, Roy and Nina Youngblood, preceded her in death. She had no siblings.

Mary Jane grew up in Farmington and graduated with the Farmington Community High School Class of 1960. She graduated Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1964. She taught English in Canton Union School District from 1964-1972. She taught English and Speech communications at Virginia Jr./Sr. High School in Virginia, Illinois, from 1978-2005. While in Virginia she completed graduate work at Sangamon State University. After retiring, she taught internet-based classes at the Cass, Schuyler, Morgan County Alternative School in Beardstown from 2006-2010. She then substitute taught in the Cass county schools. She was thankful for the closeness of her family members. She always enjoyed teaching, using the computer, reading, gardening, crafts and traveling. She compiled and printed a family Italian recipe book “The Buffo-Moschero Italian Recipes” to preserve family history. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandsons and retired teachers.

Mary Jane was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Delta Kappa Gamma International Honorary Society for Women Educators. She wrote the monthly newsletter for Delta Kappa Gamma. She was also a member of the NEA-IEA, a life member of the Illinois Retired Teachers and the Cass County Retired Teachers, as well as a member of the WIU Alumni Assoc. and AARP.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton, with a funeral service on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials are suggested to the Virginia School Band, Virginia, Illinois, or donations can be made to The Handbell Choirs of the First United Methodist Church in Downers Grove, under the direction of Pattie Barnes.

