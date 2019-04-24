The SRC Community Chorus will present the Tony Award-Winning Musical Comedy Guys and Dolls June 27-30 at the SRC Theatre in Taylor Hall.

CANTON-The SRC Community Chorus will present the Tony Award-Winning Musical Comedy Guys and Dolls June 27-30 at the SRC Theatre in Taylor Hall.

Leading the cast will be Canton native and stage/tv/movie actor Dustin Lewis in the lead role of Sky Masterton.

“Dustin began his acting career at the Fulton County Playhouse when he was very young,” said director Carol Davis.

“The idea of Dustin playing Sky Masterson began about a year ago over lunch. It seemed impossible because of his busy filming schedule, but we are so pleased he could find the time to return home for a week and play Sky for us.”

Since leaving Canton, Dustin has amassed over 50 stage performances nationally and internationally, as well as several awards and recognitions.

He currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, and has recently been seen on television in Ozark, Good Girls, House of Cards, Timeless, Turn: Washington’s Spies, Nashville, Swamp Murders, and portrayed the re-occurring role of Paul Revere in Sleepy Hollow.

His recent film credits include First Man, The Hate U Give, Come Sunday, Killing Reagan and others.

To view Dustin’s work, visit @RealDustinLewis on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or www.dustinlewis.org.

Dustin will be joined by Lindsey Larson as Sarah, Carla Bobell as The Narrator, Corrinna Markland as Miss Adelaide, Alex Smith as Nathan Detroit, and Chad Murphy as Nicely-Nicely Johnson.

Also featured in the show are Tony Roberts, Tori Albanito, Natalie Orwig, Andrea Barbknecht, Lorie Rude, Aja Lawson, Bruce Beal, Aaron Haacke, Trygve Meade, Mike Varnes, Greg Mathis, Ron Smith, Nicky Gerber, Sue Smith, Janet Munson, Cecily Burnham, Susan Juliusson, Craig Zilly, Bob Champlin, and BJ Stone.

The production features over 50 actors, musicians, and technicians with direction by Carol Davis and musical direction by Pamela Willison.

Musicians include Pamela Willison, piano; Tony Roberts, keyboard; Matt Buczko, trumpet; Drew Ponder, bass; Tom Sandman, percussion; Joey Buczko, trombone; and Tammy Weaver, reeds.

Guys and Dolls is presented through Music Theatre International and with generous support from the Two Rivers Arts Council. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting May 15 and more information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.