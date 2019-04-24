Monday morning Canton Mayor Kent McDowell signed at proclamation at Courtyard Estates recognizing April 22-26 as ‘Supportive Living Week’ in the City of Canton.

CANTON-Monday morning Canton Mayor Kent McDowell signed at proclamation at Courtyard Estates recognizing April 22-26 as ‘Supportive Living Week’ in the City of Canton.

Each year, the Affordable Assisted Living Coalition (AALC) hosts activities to celebrate the accomplishments of seniors and individuals with disabilities within Supportive Living communities, according to the AALC website, aalconline.org.

Formed in 1999, the Affordable Assisted Living Coalition, is an Illinois not-for-profit, dedicated to sharing the future of affordable senior housing.

As of April, 2010, 113 Supportive Living communities were in operation throughout the State of Illinois offering over 8,900 apartments.

Currently, the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services offers the Supportive Living Program for seniors which combines apartment style housing with personal care and other health services, as well as access to meals, housekeeping, social, educational and wellness activities in addition to assistance with daily activities and transportation.

Further, the Illinois Supportive Living Program accepts Medicaid for residents who qualify.

Several residents and employees of Courtyard Estates joined Mayor McDowell in the library of Courtyard as he read and subsequently signed the proclamation.