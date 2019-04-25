CANTON-Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13, Fulton County Girl Scouts participated in their annual lock-in.

Each year all troops in Fulton County are invited to join together at the Canton YMCA for a night of tumbling, swimming and themed activities.

During this time they collect items as a community service, to be donated to local groups.

This year the girls voted to help foster children and at-risk children in the area.

They collected crafts sets and art supplies to be donated to the Fulton-Mason Crisis Service to be used as enrichment activities for families.

They also collected school supplies for children in need that were donated to the Fulton-Mason Crisis Service.

Each troop collected items and then brought them to the lock-in to be taken to the FMCS the following day.

They are always looking for girls to join Girl Scouting in the Fulton County area.

If you are interested in signing up, now is the time, you can contact the local Peoria Girl Scout Service Center, 309-688-8671 or register online athttps://www.getyourgirlpower.org/