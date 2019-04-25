Paul R. Peterson, 71, of Cambridge, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. According to his wishes, cremation has been accorded and there will be no services. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, in Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Paul Raymond Peterson was born Oct. 29, 1947, in Geneseo, the son of Raymond and Helen (Chrisop) Peterson. He was educated in Geneseo schools. His marriage to Sharon I. Stanfield took place on April 5, 1965, and they just celebrated their 54th anniversary. Paul was a lifelong mechanic who could build or repair anything.

Those surviving are his wife, Sharon; a daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Lamar McGinnis, of Jasper, Ala.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dana and Dolores Peterson, of Medical Lake, Wash.; and Bradley and Cheryl Peterson, of Cambridge. Other survivors include four grandchildren: April (Brandon) Boyd, of Cambridge; Kristynna (Joseph) Desiderio, of Haleyville, Ala.; Emily (Nathan) Stiles, of Galva; and Autumn McGinnis, of Jasper, Ala.; four great-grandchildren, Olive and Warren Boyd and Vera and Cedar Desiderio; and his pal, Harley Boy. His parents; a sister, Mary Nicely; a granddaughter, Sunnie Rose McGinnis; and a great-grandson, River Sage Boyd, preceded him in death.