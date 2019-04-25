Those interested in participating in the Susan G. Komen More THAN PINK Peoria WALK may register Saturday, April 27 at Kroger, Canton location only.

Registration will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Complete a registration form at home or at the Canton store.

Those registering are able to take a t-shirt with them.

The walk will be held Saturday, May 11 at the Metro Centre in Peoria.

For further information, check out komenmemorial.org.