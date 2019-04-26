The Canton JV softball team upped its record to 13-4 on the season with a 9-1 victory against the host Lady Bombers Wednesday afternoon.

The Canton JV softball team upped its record to 13-4 on the season with a 9-1 victory against the host Lady Bombers Wednesday afternoon. Canton grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the five inning game. The Lady Giants would build on their lead in the last three innings, putting together two-run rallies in the third and fourth innings before scoring four runs in the fifth. Macomb tallied its lone run in the bottom of the fifth. CHS out-hit Macomb 10-4 with the Lady Bombers also committing four errors. Ella Dixon, Ella Wheeler and Dakota Seipel had two hits each for Canton. Halle Bair had three runs batted in, while Wheeler and Alexis Knowles added two RBIs each. In the circle, Dixon went the distance, striking out 10, to pick up the victory. The Lady Giants faced Illinois Valley Central Thursday afternoon before hosting Sacred Heart-Griffin today in a 4:30 p.m.contest at the Canton Softball Complex.