CANTON-Clean Up Week in Canton has been scheduled for the week of June 24-29.

The City will provide dumpsters at the City maintenance garage on West Locust Street.

Residents of Canton (identification will be required) may bring items to dispose of during these hours:

Monday through Friday (June 24-28)-7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday (June 29)-8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following restrictions still apply, however:

The City will not accept household appliances including microwaves or electronics, televisions, computers or monitors.

They also cannot accept environmental waste such as tires, oil, batteries or paint.

Lastly, they will not pick up yard waste or construction materials.

City personnel will be on hand to monitor and check identification.