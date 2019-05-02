The Fulton County Voiture 812 40/8 presented scholarships to Graham Hospital School of Nursing students Tuesday.

The Fulton County Voiture 812 40/8 presented scholarships to Graham Hospital School of Nursing students Tuesday.

Pictured in the front row (from left to right) are recipients of the 40/8 scholarships, Hannah Monroe, Leah Arnett, and Rebecca Ellsworth; and recipients of the Steve Wagner scholarships, Emily Williamson and Terra Pasley.

Pictured in the back row (from left to right) are 40/8 members Jim Watts, Gerald Smith, Harold Rose, Jerry Surrells, John Smith, John Spahn, and Wally Hammond.