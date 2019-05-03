The Daily Ledger has complied a list of four things to do this weekend.

1. Many Lights Theatre will present “Come Back to the Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the First Congregational Church of Canton, For ticket reservations call 357-9366.





2. The St. David Optimist Club will be holding its 8th Annual French Toast, Pancakes and Sausage fundraiser Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon at its hall in St. David, across the street from Casey’s. There will be all you can eat thick slice french toast, pancakes, whole hog sausage and a drink. Price is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-12 and children under five eat for free. Sausage will be available for sale and ready for the freezer.

3. The Fourth Annual Darth Dash will take place Saturday at Big Horse Vineyards in Lewistown. The event begins with a Mimosa and Bloody Mary Bar at 10 a.m. The silent auction will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the live auction beginning at 3:30. Activities also include Horse Race Dice Game, bags tourney, Big Horse Bingo, yard beer pong tourney and Rubber Turtle Race. There will be live music from Doghouse Daisy. At 5:46 p.m., attendees can watch the Kentucky Derby.

4. The South Park United Methodist Church, 600 S. First Ave., Canton, will hold a chicken and noodle supper Saturday in the church basement from 4 to 7 p.m. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for chidlren age 12 and under. The meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, dessert and drink. Carry outs will be available. A silent auction of items donated by area businesses will also be held. A chair lift is available at the east door.