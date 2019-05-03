SPRINGFIELD — One energy company has shelved its plans to build a $500 million ethanol plant in Scott County due to what the company CEO says are the state’s anti-business policies and U.S. trade uncertainty. Marquis Energy CEO Mark Marquis told the Jacksonville Journal-Courier that Senate Bill 1407 “is an example of legislation that will negatively impact our company’s expansion plans – removing our company’s choice in construction contractors we hire and the agreed upon price between the two parties, reducing competition and inflating costs.” SB 1407, the Hazardous Materials Workforce Training Act was filed in February by Sen. Michael Hastings, a Democrat from Frankfort (Will and Cook counties). The bill states the Illinois Department of Labor shall develop a curriculum of advanced safety training for workers at high hazard facilities. The act’s synopsis further states: “Provides that an owner or operator, when contracting for the performance of construction work at the stationary source, shall require that its contractors and any subcontractors use a skilled and trained workforce to perform all onsite work within an apprenticeable occupation in the building and construction trades.” For Republicans in the legislature, that language means requiring unions to perform all labor since unions employ an apprenticeship system. State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, circulated a letter to regional media outlets expressing his concern for the impact that even pending legislation such as SB 1407 will have on the state’s attempts to boost the economy. “While it hasn’t been passed yet, the fact that bills like this are even introduced in Illinois is already driving away business from our state at a time when we need more jobs, more investment, and more opportunity for all Illinoisans,” Davidsmeyer stated. “SB 1407 would give Illinois government the power to drive up costs on private projects. An expansion of legislative power to this degree infringes on Illinois companies’ abilities to grow and provide more opportunity for individuals to flourish. This bill does nothing to brighten opportunities for Illinois’ economy and skilled workers. As legislators, we need to enact policies that bring more good paying jobs and opportunity to the state, not less.” One less ethanol plant equates to less fuel crops being purchased from farmers and less jobs for area residents. SB 1407 also calls for prevailing wage in facilities such as fuel refineries. Proponents argue jobs being paid prevailing wage are safer jobs. The bill has the support of numerous trade unions. Unions and associations have historically been driving forces behind legislation in the state, depending often on whether the legislators being courted are Republicans or Democrats and for what is the desired outcome. Illinois News Network quoted Davidsmeyer as saying: “If [majority Democrats] would stop doing political favors for their largest political donors I think that we could actually have an economy that thrives and we wouldn’t have to be talking about tax increases or fee increases or any of those things and we could just grow naturally.” When examining the political donors for chief sponsor Sen. Hastings’ campaign committee, Citizens for Michael E. Hastings, most of the highest donating contributors are trade and labor unions. Since the beginning of the year, Hastings’ committee received $1,000 each from Sheet Metal Workers Local 265, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 137, Ironworkers Local 444, Boilermakers-Blacksmith Local 1 and International Assoc. of Heat & Frost Local 17. He also received at least $3,000 from International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the Teamsters, as well as $2,500 from Illinois Pipe Trades in February. In December 2018, Hastings’ committee received $5,000 from Chicago Laborer District Council and $2,500 from Chicagoland Operators Joint Labor-Management PAC (political action committee). Co-sponsors of the bill, such as Cicero Democratic Sen. Martin Sandoval who was added on Wednesday, also received substantial contributions from labor and trade unions. Sandoval, for example, previously received contributions in October and December to the Friends of Martin Sandoval committee from Chicagoland Operators Joint Labor-Management PAC a combined $11,000 and one contribution from Chicago Laborers District Council for $4,000. Illinois Laborers’ Legislative Committee contributed $2,500 to Sandoval’s campaign committee. A similar pattern matches the other 10 Democratic co-sponsors. The bill was scheduled for its third reading and vote Thursday before it would move on to the House. For questions or comments, email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com