CANTON-The Canton Union School District #66 Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, May 6.

The meeting will get underway at 6 p.m. in the boardroom of the CUSD #66 Administration Building, located at 20 West Walnut Street, Canton.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to enter closed session to discuss matters pertaining to personnel.