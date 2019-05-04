The back wall of the North Platte Telegraph newspaper office in Nebraska is right across the street from the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

I was editor of that newspaper for four years, and my office was along that back wall. There were no windows in that wall, but from my desk I could hear – no, make that feel – the locomotives, idling not 100 feet away, as their crews waited for signal lights to send them on their way east. They sounded their horns twice before gradually accelerating out of town, with a growing roar, and the rumble of heavily-loaded freight cars.

Many of those locomotives were hauling mile-long coal trains to power plants all over the country.

Most evenings, for a break, I wandered across the street, and watched the trains arriving and departing, or just idling with a deep, 4,400-horsepower presence that you could feel in your chest.

One afternoon, from the other side of the wall came the mournful whistle of a steam locomotive. It was one of the Union Pacific’s last surviving steam locomotives – Challenger 3985. There was a big crowd out by the tracks, and lots of passing cars, on hand to see the Challenger, which was to spend the night behind our office. Some dads carried kids on their shoulders, to show them a surviving bit of railroad history.

There were folks from all over. I talked to a guy from Houston who flew to Denver with his young son, rented a car, and was following the Challenger across Nebraska. These were real train fans, with vast knowledge of steam engines, and equipped with fancy cameras.

That night, after we finished the paper at almost midnight, there were still quite a few people driving by, or standing along the fence, getting a look at what was at that time the largest operating steam locomotive in the world. Even in the middle of the night, it steamed and hissed like a living, breathing creature. The next morning, from home, I heard that mournful whistle again, as Challenger 3985 built up steam and headed east.

In North Platte, a woman who lived during the era of steam locomotives told a reporter that she never minded the whistles, and the rumble, and the roar of the railroad. She said the sound of the busy yard reassured her that our nation’s economy was in good shape.

I’ve had the good fortune to live in my share of railroad towns over the years – Laramie and Rawlins in Wyoming; Craig, Colorado, where coal trains wound their way to the coal mines and the power plant; Mattoon, Illinois, where the “City of New Orleans” came through every day; then North Platte; and today, Cheyenne, Wyo., where Union Pacific keeps its three surviving steam locomotives.

The big news this week is the unveiling, after almost five years of refurbishing, of “Big Boy” 4014, the world largest steam locomotive. Twenty five of these giants were built between 1941 and 1944, primarily to haul freight through the mountains between Cheyenne and Ogden, Utah. They were 132 feet long, and weighed 1,208,750 pounds. Most of the 25 Big Boys were scrapped, but a few remain on display in parks and at rail museums.

The restored 4014, however, is the only working Big Boy, and there’s a lot of excitement about its first trip this coming weekend from Cheyenne to Ogden to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad. A big crowd is expected, and the Highway Patrol is advising rail fans not to stop along Interstate 80 to take pictures.

A lot of folks like me are as excited as kids on Christmas morning as the final testing is taking place, and 4014 is fired up. Tickets to the unveiling ceremony at the depot sold out weeks ago. Earlier this week, 4014’s steam whistle was heard once again in Cheyenne.

Our place east of Cheyenne borders the main line of the Union Pacific.

For a guy who savored the rumble of idling diesels on the other side of my office wall, imagine how exciting it will be, someday soon, when the world’s largest steam locomotive roars past my back yard.

I can hardly wait.