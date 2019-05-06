Rose Marie Ellis, 100, of Canton, passed away at 2:11 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Sunset Nursing Home in Canton.

CANTON-Rose Marie Ellis, 100, of Canton, passed away at 2:11 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Sunset Nursing Home in Canton. She was born on May 12, 1919 in Canton to William and Marie (St. Clair) Bloyd. She married Amos Ellis on June 25, 1937 in Lewistown. He preceded her in death.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; two children, Randy Ellis and Ralph Ellis; five brothers, Danny, Arthur, Martin, Walter and William Bloyd; and two sisters, Faye Gram and Fairy Jarvis.

Rose is survived by eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Rose Bloyd.

Rose was a longtime member of the Canton Assembly of God.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Rev. Kenny Bloyd will officiate. Burial will follow service at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. A visitation will be held from 1 – 2 p.m. before the service. Memorials can be made to the Canton Assembly of God. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com