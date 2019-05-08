Carle Richland Memorial Hospital hosted a Town Hall style meeting at the OCC auditorium yesterday at five o’clock. The primary purpose of the event was to relay to the interested public of upcoming changes taking place both now and in the near future for CRMH. Agenda items ranged from replacing the phone system to building a brand new off-campus medical facility in Olney.

The hour long event, led by Mr. Harry Brockus, CEO of CRMH, passed pleasantly and swiftly. Mr. Brockus is a practiced public speaker, bringing energy and positive purpose to his presentation. The last fifteen minutes were spent with Mr. Brockus fielding questions from the attentive and engaged listeners.

The meeting began with Mr. Brockus introducing himself. “Good evening, thanks for being here. My name’s Harry Brockus” He shared that he lives in the heart of town with his wife of twenty-five years. Their family includes a fifteen year old son and a nineteen year old daughter.

The area’s citizens are lucky CRMH is a not-for-profit hospital. This allows for billing revenue to be allocated for improvements rather than to an investor’s portfolio. Mr. Brockus smoothly transitioned to the business at hand, spending forty-five minutes explaining a great many positive changes and additions that will benefit area citizens in all realms of health care. He calls it “the twenty year plan”, though encouragingly the changes and additions are happening now and within two years.

With the assistance of a large screen behind him displaying objectives he elaborated upon, Mr. Brockus began by sharing that CRMH is implementing a network program called EPIC. Epic Systems is a large, privately held health IT company best known for its electronic health record system. In 2014, sixty-seven percent of all Americans were in EPIC’s database. There are several positive aspects of the EPIC software which include a vast hospital information network enabling instantaneous transfer of medical records.

This can be the difference between life and death. The system has saved lives in this manner, and could very well do the same here, now that our hospital is in that network. The program even allows for helicopter air-vac medical personnel to make informed patient care decisions while en route to another hospital rather than having to wait until landing.

In conjunction with that epic announcement, Mr. Brockus informed his audience that CRMH will be replacing the entire network and phone system. The new system will go ‘live’ this June. Both Epic, the network and the phone system will cost $10 million.

His next bullet point dealt with improvements in the cardiology department. CRMH will soon have a CT Angiography unit. This cutting edge, 3D imaging system will literally create a detailed image of the amount, if any, of arterial blockage. The screen displayed an example of an image a ten year old child could diagnose for arterial blockage.

Mr. Brockus then informed the attendees of a new patient care feature called Interdisciplinary Bedside Rounding. This program helps alleviate the anxiety of a hospital stay by having a patient’s entire care team at their bedside. While there, Dr. Tanner Miller, the nursing staff, care management staff, pharmacy staff, therapy staff and whoever else is included or required, discuss all aspects of the care plan in front of and with the patient. This method helps greatly in removing the feeling of isolation that can be experienced during a hospital stay.

On the heels of the patient care program, a new option for Warfarin patients was announced. Warfarin is a blood thinner and helps combat blood clots, which can lead to pulmonary or arterial blockage resulting in strokes, seizures and/or death. This new process of testing essentially allows for a finger-prick to analyze blood rather than the discomfort of a needle. Some patients must have their blood checked frequently, and for them now and those in the future, this is an important upgrade.

CRMH is adding hearing outreach services to their roster of capabilities. Pamela Curtis, Au. D., FAAA will be providing hearing outreach at Newton and Bridgeport clinics. Services include hearing assessment and screening, hearing aid assessment and fittings, hearing aid trouble shooting, as well as videotoscope (images of the inner ear), testing for middle ear issues and noise protection.

Next on the agenda was an item Mr. Brockus was especially proud of and enthusiastic about. CRMH will be holding summer pediatric therapy camps in Olney and Newton. The camps are designed to provide structure and support while helping children develop social connections.

The Olney camp dates are as follows: Age 3-5 years, 6/6/19 and 6/13/19. Age 6-9 years will be 7/11/19 and 7/18/19. Registration is currently available on the CRMH Facebook page.

Moving onto staffing issues, Mr. Brockus explained a good amount of his day is spent in the role of talent scout. He utilizes his many years of experience with an ever growing professional network to find the brightest and best and persuade them that Olney is the right place to practice medicine.

As part of a new provider update, the CEO of CRMH shared the hospital has added the following professionals to it’s ranks; Monica Scott, Cardiac NP, Norma Kreilein, MD, Pediatrics, Muriel Freeman, DPM, Podiatry, Amelia McClure, Psych NP and from a prodigious Olney family, Stephanie Zuber, ENT APP.

Mr. Brockus moved forward energetically to speak about the expansion of capabilities in various departments of the hospital. The departments that will be grown include obstetrics/gynecology, joint replacement services and internal medicine/family medicine. Along with those departments, expansions will take place in allergy, ear, nose & throat and general surgery.

CRMH will also be looking at adding services in the areas of rheumatology, pulmonolgy and addiction recovery.

With the speed and efficiency only found in well versed familiarity, Mr. Brockus outlined a new Bridgeport clinic opening in the autumn of 2019. The free-standing building will house a full time family practice provider and offer specialty services in cardiology, ear nose & throat, allergy and general surgery.

Olney’s convenient care clinic will expand their hours this fall. They will remain open seven days a week, but with increased hours, which will be from 8 am to 8 pm. He explained it has been the hospital's fastest growing clinic. As the convenient care clinic grows, plans are in place to add another practitioner to the location.

The next agenda item involved Mr. Brockus sharing information about new construction on the hospital campus. A 34,000 sq. ft. two story specialty clinic will be built due south of the front entrance. A new walkway will be constructed leading from the front doors of both the main hospital and the new specialty clinic.

While construction is underway, within the front entrance of the main hospital, a renovation of the lobby and gift shop will give a new first impression to all who enter.

Mr. Brockus then went into detail regarding bed expansions. He said “I get people telling me all the time they want a private one-bed room.” To that end, there are three room renovation phases that will take place. Phase I involves renovating 10,205 sq. ft. of floor space on the second floor of the 1952 building. This will create 20 private single bed in-patient rooms with private toilet and showering amenities.

Phase II also involves renovation, creating rooms as in phase I. It will also enlarge family waiting areas for the in-patient floor. Phase III will engage renovating 11,940 sq. ft. in the 1965 building. The work will create fifteen similar type private rooms. In total, thirty-nine private rooms will be available.

Phase IV involves relocation of the lab, currently on the first floor, to the basement on the southwest corner of the hospital. Renovation of 2,400 sq. ft. will take place in the basement of the 1975 building.

Pursuant to the title of this news piece, Mr. Brockus proudly announced CRMH will be breaking ground on a new 15,000 sq. ft. state of the art medical center on 1.4 acres of land in front of and slightly south of the soon to be completed Best Western Hotel in front of Olney City Park on Rt. 130. The grand opening of the Primary Care Medical Office Building will take place in the summer of 2020.

Among the many services to be offered, the new building will house departments in pediatrics, psychiatric services, convenient care and family medicine.

In the public Q & A portion of the meeting, the question of “Why there?” was asked. Mr. Brockus replied, “We wanted to be closer to the college. We have a close partnership with them”. Other questions asked were about the air-vac services which CRMH will soon be offering. Mr. Brockus shared that this growth is good for Olney because it will eventually create 36-45 new jobs.

Without losing his breath a bit after an hour of steadily speaking, he thanked everyone for attending. It was time to wrap it up, but not to go home for most there, but not for Mr. Brockus. He was off to the high school to speak to the public yet again. It’s no wonder he’s aces at public speaking.



