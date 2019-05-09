The Kewanee Public Library will use funding it recently received from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office to keep its online services running smoothly.

The state announced earlier this week that Kewanee’s library would receive nearly $18,000 through per capita and equalization aid grants. In total, $15.4 million was divvied up among Illinois’ 631 public libraries.

“The funds are used to provide the online circulation and catalog system that is the basis for our operations,” said Library Director Barbara Love. “This includes the online catalog that patrons use to find the library materials of interest to them and also our interlibrary loan system that allows us to receive materials from other libraries for Kewanee patrons to use.”

Per capita grant funding is authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries, which allows resources for expenses such as materials, personnel, equipment, electronic access, telecommunications and technology. Equalization aid grants help qualifying public libraries with a low library tax base ensure a minimum level of funding for library services.

Love said she is appreciative of the funding and that it will be put to good use.

“As you can imagine, these funds are vital to the great library service we are able to provide,” she said.

Other Local libraries receiving funds: Annawan-Alba Township Library ($1,665), Hooppole Library District ($417.60), Atkinson Public Library District ($1,856.25), Cambridge Public Library District ($3,757.50), Colona Public Library District ($8,311.25), Galva Public Library District ($4,462.50), Geneseo Public Library District ($18,291.25), Mineral-Gold Public Library District ($830) and Western District Library ($5,056.25).