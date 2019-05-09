Managing just one run in a loss at East Peoria Monday, the Canton High softball team busted out the offense Tuesday afternoon.

Managing just one run in a loss at East Peoria Monday, the Canton High softball team busted out the offense Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Giants would roll up 14 runs – 11 in the final three innings – on the way to a 14-7 Mid-Illini Conference victory over host Limestone. Canton improved to 15-8 overall, 6-4 in Mid-Illini play. Limestone dropped to 6-13 overall, 5-5 in league play. The win was also a measure of payback for the Lady Giants, who lost to Limestone 7-1 in the team’s first meeting back on April 11 at the Canton Softball Complex. Canton grabbed a 2-0 lead following its first at-bat. However, Limestone would scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-2 advantage. The Lady Giants chalked up a single run in the top of the fourth to pull even before scoring three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-3 lead. Limestone inched within 6-5 before Canton exploded for six runs in the sixth to build a 12-5 bulge. The Lady Rockets would add two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, but CHS answered with two runs in the top of the seventh to round out the scoring. Canton finished with 20 hits with all nine players in the batting order recording at least one hit. The 20 hits included home runs by sophomores Ellyn Petty and Faith Demler, along with freshman Ellie Downing. Petty and Demler also doubled, as did junior Allison Mortland and senior Sophie Oaks. Petty finished the day 3-for-5 with seven RBIs, also scoring twice. Downing also had three hits and knocked in three runs, scoring once, while Mortland added three hits and scored three runs with one RBI. Junior Blair Jacobus had three hits and scored twice, while Demler had two hits, recorded two RBIs and scored three runs. Junior Tori Oaks chipped in two hits and one RBI, scoring twice, while Sophie Oaks also had two hits. Junior Karlie Walker and senior Alex Chamberlin also chipped in one hit each for the Lady Giants. Jacobus improved to 10-6 in the circle. She allowed seven runs – six earned – on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.She struck out six and walked one. Jacobus threw 106 pitches, 66 for strikes. Petty recorded the final five outs, allowing two hits. She threw 20 pitches, 14 for strikes.