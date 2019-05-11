The Canton High baseball squad fell behind early and could never catch up in dropping an 8-2 decision to Dunlap Thursday afternoon.

The Canton High baseball squad fell behind early and could never catch up in dropping an 8-2 decision to Dunlap Thursday afternoon. Originally scheduled for Wednesday, the Mid-Illini Conference contest was pushed back a day due to weather and field conditions. Canton dropped to 6-19 overall, 0-12 in Mid-Illini play, while Dunlap improved to 20-5 overall, 11-1 in conference contests. The host Eagles tallied three runs in the opening against CHS starter Trey Passmore. Dunlap had five hits in the inning, while Passmore also issued one walk. The home team added a single run in the bottom of the second to push the lead to 4-0 before the Little Giants rallied for single runs in the third and fourth innings to climb within 4-2. However, the Eagles answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth against reliever Luke Miller to increase the advantage to 7-2. Dunlap added its final run in the bottom of the sixth on the way to recording the two-game sweep. Canton would be out-hit 14-7 with both teams committing two errors. Coultyn Dorethy had a pair of doubles, scored a run and knocked in a run for Canton, while Passmore and Jake Smith also notching two hits each, with Passmore also rapping a double. Will Randall also had one hit, while Brody Scarcliff scored a run for the Little Giants. Jackson Gray pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit. He walked one and struck out two. Miller allowed four hits with two of the three runs being earned. Lukas Goforth would pitch the final two innings, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. The Little Giants were scheduled to take part at the Cavalier Invitational Series hosted by LaSalle-Peru High School. Canton was set to face the hosts Friday evening before playing two games today.