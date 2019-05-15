North Fulton posted an opening-round win, while Farmington saw its season end in area high school baseball regional contests played Monday.

North Fulton posted an opening-round win, while Farmington saw its season end in area high school baseball regional contests played Monday. Class 1A NORTH FULTON 7, WEST CENTRAL 6 At Cuba, the Wildcats built an early lead before hanging on late for an opening-round victory. North Fulton (11-12) scored three runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the second in taking a 7-0 advantage. West Central would chip away at the lead during the next four innings. The Heat scored single runs in the third and sixth, along with adding two-run rallies in the fourth and fifth innings to inch within 7-6. However, North Fulton would close the door on West Central, advancing to today’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal at Abingdon against Illini Bluffs. North Fulton out-hit West Central 11-10 with the Wildcats also being charged with three errors. Zach Jurgensen had three hits, while Trever Goforth and Tucker Watters knocked in two runs each for North Fulton. Wes Frame pitched five innings, striking out five for the win, while Wyatt Neidig pitched two innings to lock down the save. Class 2A MIDWEST CENT. 6, FARMINGTON 2 At Manito, the Farmers would see their season end as they were defeated by the host Raiders. Cam Oldfield was the pitcher of record for Farmington (3-21). Kaleb Richardson struck out 11 for Midwest Central, while Jake Uselton had two hits and three RBIs for the hosts.