The St. David Optimist Club is sponsoring a casino bus trip to the Isle of Capri casino in Bettendorf, Iowa, on Thursday, June 13.

Cost of the trip is $30 per person which includes transportation by Peoria charter bus and a totally free lunch buffet.

As an added bonus, a free six pack of bingo cards for play at the Optimist Club on the evening of Thursday, June 13 will be given to anyone taking the trip.

There will be pick up points in both Canton and St. David for the trip.

For more information, call Jeff Braden at 309-547-2028 or Betty Tracey at 309-338-8864.