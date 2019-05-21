Illinois Wesleyan recently announced those who were named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Among the 668 students from 23 states and 15 countries recognized were Canton resident Brittany Murphy and Farmington resident Eric Higgs.

To be on the Dean’s List, a student must have a grade-point average of 3.50 or better during the semester based on a 4.0 for straight A’s.