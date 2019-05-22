For the second consecutive year, Olney Central College Director of Bands Wade Baker has been nominated for a Grammy Music Educator Award and advanced as a quarter-finalist.

The Grammy Music Educator Award is supported by the NAMM Foundation, the National Association for Music Education and the National Education Association, and recognizes the importance of music educators in the lives of their students. Baker’s most recent nomination came from two of his students.

“I think it is really cool,” Baker said. “I’m just finishing my second year of teaching full-time. I have learned so much and feel like I still have more to learn. To know the students appreciate what I am teaching and feel I deserve an award like this, that is pretty awesome.”

Last year’s nomination led to an invitation for the OCC Music Department to perform at Carnegie Hall this June.

Since joining OCC in August 2017, Baker has greatly expanded performance opportunities for students. He has added a big band, two contemporary ensembles, two commercial music ensembles and plans to introduce an honors jazz quartet in the fall.

Baker also brought professional musicians Monte Skelton and Chris Parker to serve as adjunct faculty.

Skelton is an Evansville, Ind., artist who plays more than 20 musical instruments, specializing in woodwinds. He performs throughout the Midwest and has shared the stage with the legendary Temptations and jazz vocalist Sherrie Bias.

Parker travels once a month from his home in Brooklyn, N.Y. to work with OCC students on percussion and low brass. He has performed with many high-profile jazz musicians in the Midwest.

“I have seen drastic individual improvement in the students who are working with them,” Baker said. “Monte and Chris have been invaluable resources to the students and to me. Anytime I have needed help with charts or finding new music they have always been ready to help. They are willing to do anything I ask. I can trust in them fully and their musical intuition.”

In addition to helping the students improve their musicianship, Skelton and Parker have shared their experiences earning livings as musicians.

“It is something the adjuncts and I stress,” Baker said. “A lot of students are super serious and want to get out and play music. We talk about how to get a performing gig and how to make money to pay the bills. We have several students who are out working now. I think that speaks volumes about the atmosphere we are cultivating.”

Baker continues to be impressed with his students and their level of performance.

“We have played some really difficult music and the kids are pulling it off,” Baker said. “I’m picky. I have high standards, but the students have really impressed me. I don’t have to force changes. The kids want to come here and get better. That’s the situation you want to be in. We are three years ahead of schedule on my five-year plan for the program.”

The students’ hard work has been recognized with invitations to perform throughout the area. On April 27, the Jazz Combo served as the opening main act at the Golden Gate Wine and Jazz Festival in Huntingburg, Ind. The Music Department also was represented at two events in Evansville. The Jazz Combo performed at the First Friday Festival on May 3 and the Big Band, Jazz Combo and Jazz Quartet performed at the University of Evansville on May 5.

Baker has been busy this spring recruiting and holding auditions for new students.

“I’ve been actively going to different schools in the area,” he said. “Last year I didn’t know a lot of the area band directors, but I am getting better connected with them and it is having a positive impact. More students in the area are contacting me.

“The program is gaining so much momentum,” he continued. “If everyone who auditioned or said they were interested in the program signs up, we will have 35 students this fall. We were at 16 when I was hired two years ago.”

The bands are open to all OCC students, not just those majoring in music. Full and partial tuition waivers are available. Audition and waiver information is available on the website at www.iecc.edu/occmusic.

The OCC Concert and Community bands continue to prepare for their June 14-17 trip to perform at New York City’s Carnegie Hall.

The Music Department has already raised $20,000 through private donors and students have generated more than $15,000. The Illinois Eastern Community Colleges District is providing an additional $5,000.

“We are just below what we need to make this happen and we are continuing to accept donations,” Baker said.

Individuals interested in supporting the OCC Music Department with its fund-raising efforts can contact Baker at 618-395-7777, ext. 2251, or email bakerw@iecc.edu.