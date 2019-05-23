Orion trustees have hired Klingner & Associates, Galesburg, to inspect the former Peterson Frame & Alignment for use as village hall.

After hearing from architect Michael Fries, the board voted to spend $3,000 for the inspection.

Fries will conduct an architectural evaluation of the floor, walls and roof. After receiving the results, the village will decide if it wants asbestos and mold evaluations done.

The architect will look at how the building is constructed and examine what he can see.

Trustee Steve Newman asked Fries to let the village know if he sees something while he is in the building. Fries said he could recommend further investigations.

Village President Jim Cooper said the integrity of the building is the village’s major concern.

The building on Fourth Street at the corner of 10th Avenue is one of the cornerstones of Orion, Cooper said. Village officials would like to save it.

Newman said if the village decides to go ahead with turning the building into office space, officials would like to obtain grant money to help with the project.

His firm can tailor the report to meet grant requirements, Fries said.

The architect said his firm is discounting the price of the inspection because it wants to work with Orion on future projects, including water, water towers and roads.

Klingner is a small firm serving small communities from Adams and Brown counties all the way up to the Quad Cities.

Clean-Up Week will be Monday, June 10, through Thursday, June 13.

Cooper said Street Superintendent Neil Dahl has ordered dumpsters. Dahl will bring in a wagon to collect large items.

Village Clerk Lori Sampson said some items will not be picked up, including:

Tires, appliances, water heaters, hazardous waste, railroad ties, corrosive reactive materials such as swimming pool cleaning materials and other chemicals, electronics, building materials from remodeling projects, batteries and landscape waste.

Also, items in closed bags or boxes will not be picked up.

Sampson said if an item is not picked up, it could be ineligible or it could be so large that village employees need to bring in equipment to lift it.

Paint cans with 1-inch or less of dried paint will be picked up.

At the meeting, board members discussed purchasing flashing lights to use for the school zone in front of Orion Middle School on 12th Avenue.

Drucker said no one could guarantee him the flashing lights would only operate during school hours.

The board also discussed whether to install flashing lights at other crosswalks. Cooper said parents may ask, “Why not my kid’s crosswalk?”

In other business:

• Trustees Ryan Hancock and Jamie Lawson were absent. Lawson is the chairman of the street committee, and Cooper said that if Lawson misses another meeting, one of the trustees will have to add streets to their responsibilities.

• Cooper said he and Trustee Mel Drucker plan to interview a potential board member to fill Roger Person’s seat. The village president said he may need to find someone if another trustee leaves the board.

• With cold patch finally available from Henry County, Dahl has been dooing some patching.

• Cooper said Dahl also has putting the finishing touches on last year’s 13th Avenue Court project. He is pretty much done on the north side and has done on the south side, but heavy rain may force him to redo some of it. The board discussed using riprap or netting to prevent erosion.

• Dahl is working with IMEG Missman to plan projects funded with motor fuel tax revenue.

• The board approved closing a portion of 10th Avenue from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 20, for Orion Athletic Booster Club’s annual Booster Bash. Food will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., and music will play from 8 to 11 p.m. The street will be closed in from The O Kitchen and Tap and Belly Up, and access will be provided for customers of Maple Street Grille.

• Dahl will check a collapsed culvert on Fifth Street. Water that could not flow through the culvert backed up into a basement.

• Dennis Cooper plans to retire as water meter reader in November, and the board approved hiring Jason Swiger to replace him. Cooper and Swiger will walk the route together in October.

• Orion varsity baseball coach Jeremy Jungwirth has confirmed the painting of the crow’s nest at the varsity diamond, Cooper said.

• The village has two years to use a $35,000 grant for adding a parking lot at Love Park and extending 14th Avenue into the park.

Newman said once the street goes through, residents will add it to their walking routes.

• Trustee Bob Mitton said pesticide has been applied around the Central Park band shell. When the weather cooperates, the village will apply mulch and paint the band shell.

• The board approved the American Legion Auxiliary’s request that Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, be Poppy Day in Orion.