CANTON-Ingersoll Middle School is proud to announce Roxann Richardson is the May recipient of the Steven R. Nagel Distinguished Student of the Month Award.

Roxann, an eighth grader, is the daughter of Daneen and Kevin Richardson.

Roxann was nominated for this award for the positive characteristics she displays at Ingersoll.

Roxann is a positive role model for students at IMS. She is an active participant in book club, archery, band, chorus, scholastic bowl and in fifth grade was a member of craft club.

Roxann is a hard worker and is always willing to help others.

She also has the drive to do her best in and out of the academic setting.

Outside of school Roxann enjoys babysitting, watching movies, trying new things and spending time with family and friends.

Roxann is deserving of the Nagel Award because she exemplifies all of the qualities needed to win this award.