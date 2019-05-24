Eugene D. Kistner, 90, of Carmi passed away at 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Aperion Care Olney in Olney, IL. He was born in Wendlin, IL on August 14, 1928 the son of John and Annette (Dorn) Kistner.

Eugene married Esther E. Milone in January 1957 and she preceded him in death on May 17, 2019. He served in the Air Force from 1946 to 1949 during WWII. Eugene was a manager at General Oil eld Supply. He was a member of the American Legion and the Elks.

Eugene is survived by four daughters, Kathy (Justin) Zuber of Olney, Chris Stradling of Aurora, IN, Debbie (Rick) Mercer of Mt. Vernon, IN, Pam (Stan) Brown of Carmi; nine grandchildren, Rachel (Bryan) Ackerman, Brodie Brown, Danny (Beth) Mercer, Krystle (Phillip) Anderson, Michelle Zuber, Kevin Rennier and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Sams, a brother, Larry Kistner and two sisters, Dorothy Stark and Sally Iffert.

Graveside funeral and burial services for Eugene D. Kistner, 90, of Carmi will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at White County Memorial Garden in Carmi with Military Rites by the Carmi VFW and American Legion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eugene’s memory to White County Memorial Garden and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi.