MACOMB — The Macomb Police department is fundraising for a new police dog after prematurely losing K-9 Kappes to illness more than a year ago.

Officers say that this dog would be used for narcotics recovery and to locate missing persons, cases which can often be time-sensitive. Since the department lost its last dog in 2018, the department has had to borrow K-9s from neighboring agencies.

According to K-9 Officer Nick Severs and Lieutenant Lindsay May, the cases where the dogs are most-needed can’t wait for a dog to be borrowed. May said that since the loss of the department’s last K-9, at least 100 narcotics cases have been affected by the lack of a K-9.

Severs said that the K-9s are useful far beyond their typical routine of sniffing and tracking: they can also be a valuable insight into the police department for younger kids.

“I know that when I was a youngster, all the K-9 demonstrations [at my school] kind of got me into wanting to be a K-9 officer” Severs said. “So we want to bring that full-circle and maybe go get some kids into law enforcement that might not otherwise go into it.”

While a dog hasn’t been picked out, May was confident in selecting from a kennel in Denver, Indiana, where they’ve had luck before. Since this dog will not be a full-service dog trained for biting and attacking, it will instead undergo the narcotics and article-tracking training, which will only take around six weeks.

From there, the dog will live with its K-9 officer full time to further the K-9 / handler relationship, and the department will need to secure a vehicle specially designed for K-9 units.

Before being transferred to the detectives unit, May was a K-9 officer himself. Severs said that he’s been in law enforcement and working with the Macomb Police Department for three years now.

A Coffee, Cars & Cops K-9 fundraiser has been set for June 15 from 8 - 11 a.m. in the south parking lot of the Macomb Farm King. This is a combined car cruise and Coffee with a Cop event that includes Dunkin' Donuts, coffee and water for purchase and a 50/50 raffle.

Severs said that individual donations are also expected to drive this project forward. Fundraising for a new K-9 is starting with a rough estimate of $35,000, but Officer Severs said that $20,000 would be enough of a head start to move forward with the purchase.

Donors to the K-9 fundraiser will receive a bumper sticker, which will be received via mail along with a receipt when a donation is made. Donations can be made to the Macomb Police Department K-9 Program, and sent to 120 S. McArthur Street, Macomb, Illinois 61455.



