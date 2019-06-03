MACOMB — On Wednesday, the Ambassador Committee of the Macomb Area of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for AGE Rehab and Medical Fitness, a new business in Macomb and new Chamber of Commerce member.

Victor Lidaywa, the business’ owner, is a licensed physical therapist. Originally from Kenya, Lidaywa moved to Macomb in 1996 and earned his degree in biology from Western Illinois University in 2005. After working in the Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation department at McDonough District Hospital for several years, Lidaywa decided to open up his own business. He currently lives in Macomb with his wife and children.

“I consider Macomb home. It’s where I went to school when I moved here from my home country. It’s where my family is… I’ve always had a special inclination for Macomb. I tried moving once but came back, tried moving to Georgia but came back. Macomb has blessed me with both my family and jobs.”

According to Lidaywa, AGE is an acronym for both “actively gaining excellence” and his mother’s initials (Adisa Gladys Erude). With the acronym, Lidaywa wanted to celebrate his mother, his culture, and women.

AGE Rehab and Medical Fitness offers physical therapy evaluations, consultations, weight training, and personal fitness programs. Lidaywa said that he specializes in both preoperative and postoperative orthopedic patients. He also enjoys working with geriatric patients.

According to Lidaywa, his level of personalized care is what separates him from other medical groups in Macomb.

“My specialty is providing customized care. Other medical providers are linked to what they call productivity, which means you have to see as many patients as possible in a short time. But they’re not giving them that quality of care,” said Lidaywa. “That’s not what I do. If you need to see me for 45 minutes, or if I need to spend a little extra time with you, I will spend a little extra time with you.”

Lidaywa is currently accepting new patients. AGE Rehab and Medical Fitness is located at 1701 W. Jackson St. in Macomb.



