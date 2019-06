October 06, 1923 – June 03, 2019

Marguerite Gregor, 95, of Chicago, Illinois, and formerly of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:36 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at Liberty Village of Clinton, Illinois.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.