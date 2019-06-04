It might have been too much to ask for an electric followup at the first meeting of the Pontiac City Council for June from the last meeting in May, but business is business and the took care of such at its meeting Monday.

The last meeting in May included a presentation for a new business to locate near I-55 within the next 12 months. There are still matters to take care of regarding the Wally’s auto stop facility, but that is for another time.

Instead, the council discussed matters that will include the extension of internet service to the Rec-Plex as a bi-product of putting in a weather-warning system at the new Splash Pad.

“That unit is $10,000,” City Administrator Bob Karls said Monday afternoon of the warning system located at the Rec-Plex. “Instead of getting one (at the Splash Pad), if we can internet signal out to the Rec-Plex, then we can transmit the signal to the Splash Pad.

“So, we end up with internet service at the Rec-Plex as well as the Thor Guard System at the Splash Pad.”

Taylor Baxter, Parks and Recreation director, provided the council with two proposals for wifi and Thor Guard systems at a total cost of $9,290.

It was learned that the bike path master plan is progressing and that there will be an open house on June 18.

Joe Stock and Bill Stith requested the use of the abandoned Liv-Com radio antenna on the tower of the safety complex. It is the wish to install a radio for use by local ham radio operators. It could also be used by traveling amateur radio operators coming through town.

Stock and Stith reported that the use from local ham radio operators would not interfere with radio traffic at the safety complex.

The city is looking into installing a message board sign in front of city hall. A model shows that it would be approximately 10 feet tall and 7 feet, 4 inches across the top.

The cost for the digital sign is $26,274, which includes everything involved.

Pontiac Police Chief Jim Woolford asked for PPD to rejoin the Law Enforcement Supply Office program. He said this would allow for saving money in making purchases of equipment, which range from office equipment to, as Woolford used as an example, an armored vehicle.

The cost of membership is $400 annually.

