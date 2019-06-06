Fantastic area bakers are invited to enter the Pie-Baking Contest and help the Senior Center during the Soldiers & Sailors Reunion.

CUBA-Fantastic area bakers are invited to enter the Pie-Baking Contest and help the Senior Center during the Soldiers & Sailors Reunion.

To be held June 14, pies should be brought to the Cuba Senior Center by 3 p.m.

Each entrant may submit two pies for judging.

Cash prizes will be awarded.

Pies to be auctioned, but not judged are also welcomed.

Only double-crust fruit pies will be accepted.

For more information, call the Center, 785-5544.