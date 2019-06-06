In celebration of his 92nd birthday on June 13, former Carmi resident Joe Willis and his family would like to invite all friends to participate in a card shower.

Joe, a retired corporal in the Illinois State Police and former Sheriff of Richland County, and was a Carmi resident for many years and was an active member of the Carmi Elks, VFW, Carmi Country Club, and the American Legion. He is the proud father to Sandy, Paula, Bill, and Beth and is thrilled to spoil and tease his five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren every chance he gets.

Joe resides in the Waterford at Bridle Brook, an assisted living facility in Mahomet, where he relishes in recognizing and celebrating the birthdays of all the residents and staff and spreading smiles and laughter daily. Cards can be mailed to: 1505 Patton Drive Apartment 204, Mahomet, IL 61853.