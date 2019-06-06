Thirty-six members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados competition team recently travelled to Bourbonnais to compete at the Northern Illinois State Meet.

The athletes competed against power tumblers from 37 other gyms based on age and skill level in three different events, which included tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline.

The team ended their competition weekend at State with five-First Place State Champions; 10-Second Place trophies, and seven-Third Place awards.

Qualifying team members will compete at Nationals in Charleston, West Virginia June 17-22.

State Meet results:

TUMBLING (FLOOR) Sub-Beginner

First Place: Piper Teresi

Second Place: Kenzie Macvean, Bailey Deushane

Third Place: Havenley Eskridge

Fourth Place: Ainsley Porter

Beginner

First Place: Cadence Larkin

Second Place: Selena Juska

Third Place: Asher Juska

Fourth Place: Carley Gilliam, Matthew Kruzan

Sixth Place: Delaney Juska

Eleventh Place: Penelope Black

Sub-Novice

Fourth Place: Elliott Black

Fifth Place: Payton Provence

Sixth Place: Makenna Mcginnis

Seventh Place: Kaelyn Macvean

Eleventh Place: Makayla Teresi

Thirteenth Place: Morgyn Guppy

Nineteenth Place: Olivia Duncan

Intermediate

Ninth Place: Claire Hanlin

Tenth Place: Mollie Cornell Sub-Advanced

Seventh Place: Hannah Uryasz

Eighth Place: Makynna Plunk

Sixteenth Place: Jenaya Moore

Advanced

Third Place: Kirsten Shawgo

DOUBLE-MINI

Beginner

Second Place: Payton Provence, Asher Juska

Third Place: Kenzie Macvean

Sixth Place: Havenley Eskridge, Ainsley Porter, Bailey Deushane, Matthew Kruzan

Seventh Place: Piper Teresi, Kaylynn Carr, Selena Juska

Eighth Place: Julia Tourtillott

Tenth Place: Cassidy Carr

Eleventh Place: Carley Gilliam

Fourteenth Place: Penelope Black

Fifteenth Place: Delaney Juska, Mylee Dawson

Novice

First Place: Claire Hanlin

Second Place: Makayla Teresi, Alayna Keefer

Third Place:

Kaelyn Macvean, Shelby Vaughn

Fourth Place: Elliott Black

Fifth Place: Carter Macvean

Sixth Place: Mollie Cornell, Makenna Mcginnis

Seventh Place: Morgyn Guppy

Ninth Place: Olivia Duncan

Thirteenth Place: Alina Mowen

Fourteenth Place: Cadence Larkin

Intermediate

Fifth Place: Caden Mowen

Twelfth Place: Hannah Uryasz

Sub-Advanced

First Place: Sydney Munson

Fourth Place: Makynna Plunk

Twentieth Place: Makyla Marvel

TRAMPOLINE

Beginner

Second Place: Kenzie Macvean, Piper Teresi

Third Place: Kaylynn Carr

Fourth Place: Penelope Black

Fifth Place: Bailey Deushane, Matthew Kruzan

Sixth Place: Havenley Eskridge

Seventh Place: Ainsley Porter

Eighth Place: Carley Gilliam

Ninth Place: Mylee Dawson

Tenth Place: Julia Tourtillott

Fourteenth Place: Delaney Juska

Novice

Sixth Place: Makayla Teresi, Morgyn Guppy, Makenna Mcginnis, Shelby Vaughn, Elliott Black

Seventh Place: Asher Juska

Eighth Place: Selena Juska

Twelfth Place: Payton Provence

Fourteenth Place: Cadence Larkin

Fifteenth Place: Olivia Duncan

Seventeenth Place: Cassidy Carr

Intermediate

Second Place: Alayna Keefer

Fourth Place: Hannah Uryasz

Fifth Place: Claire Hanlin

Sixth Place: Jenaya Moore, Caden Mowen

Seventh Place: Mollie Cornell, Carter Macvean

Tenth Place: Kaelyn Macvean

Eleventh Place: Alina Mowen

Sub-Advanced

First Place: Sydney Munson

Thirteenth Place: Makynna Plunk

Sixteenth Place: Makyla Marvel