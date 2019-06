Trinity Lutheran Church will hold Vacation Bible School Monday, June 10 through Thursday, June 13 from 6-8:15 p.m. at the church.

The program is intended for children ages 3-years-old to incoming seventh graders.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 301 E. Chestnut St. in Canton and can be reached at 647-0724