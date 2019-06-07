Registration is open for the Galva Freedom Fest Parade. Any person or organization wanting to register for the parade can sign up at Galva City Hall, 311 NW 4th Avenue, Suite B, Galva IL. Hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The parade will kick off at noon on July 4th. The parade route is from the corner of Morgan Road and NW 3rd Avenue, the southwest corner of the elementary school.

Parade order will be set by date of registration, first-come, first-served. Registration the morning of the parade will take place under the canopy at the high school from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Equestrians, walking groups, floats, vehicles and color guards are all more than welcome. Judging will be done during registration; entries should be in place before 10:30 a.m. to be judged. Ribbons for 1st through 3rd places will be awarded for those categories and all receive a participation ribbon.