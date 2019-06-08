The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 28th Canton Cruise In Friday, June 14 in downtown Canton from 4 to 8 p.m.

This is one of the longest running car shows around with many car enthusiasts that have been participating from the very beginning!

Antique and classic cars, muscle cars, and motorcycles will fill the square and the adjoining streets throughout the downtown. Trophies will be awarded for Best of Show - Mayors Choice, 1949 and Older – Committee’s Choice, 1950 and Newer – Sponsor’s Choice.

Registration for the event remains FREE, and owners may register their cars and motorcycles in the gazebo in Jones Park beginning at 3 p.m.

The first 300 owners to register will receive a free dash plaque for their vehicles, and parking spaces are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Canton Cruise In is a very popular, family-friendly event that last year drew over 6,000 spectator’s downtown.

New this year if you are pre-registered you will receive your dash plaques and window card at any of the three main entrances and do not have to go to the gazebo!

The Bike Show will set up in the inlet parking lot at the south side of Jones Park in the downtown.

Trophies will be awarded for Best Custom Bike, Best Bagger and Best Sport Bike.

Motorcycle owners are encouraged to enter their bikes in the competition.

To better accommodate the downtown businesses they are asking cars to park any time after 2 p.m. and the road will be blocked off at 3 p.m.

Before 2 p.m. the parking spots in front of businesses will remain open for customers only.

Oldies Music and announcements provided by 3-D Sound Company a professional audio service.

Live remote & interviews will take place on Q98.1 & CD Country 107.9FM during the show.

Face painting by Wild Style Design Company, balloon artists from The Unique Twist, and free kids activities will take place.

Food vendors spread out throughout the event will be selling everything from pork chop sandwiches, lemonade shake-ups, ice-cream, cupcakes, corn dogs, to loaded nachos, soft baked pretzels, and more.

Several of the downtown businesses will be open and offering specials. For more information on the Cruise In, please call (309) 647-2677.