CANTON-June 2, the Canton American Legion Auxiliary sponsored a tea/orientation for the girls who would be attending Illini Girl’s State.

Illini Girl’s State is a program that teaches girl’s leadership, citizenship, and patriotism. The girls can run for offices and sponsor bills in a mock government.

The program is run by the American Legion Auxiliary on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Canton is blessed with local sponsors who are willing to pay for sending a local girl.

This year’s attendees and their sponsors are Erin Gosnell- Oaks Hines, Alicia Slaight- Slaight’s Kar Korner, Hannah Stufflebeam- Monical’s Pizza, Cassidy Williams- Elks, Sydney Munson- Kiwanis, Hallie Moffit- Lambda Chi Omega, Allison Mortland- Crawford’s Furntiture & Shake Shack, Faith Haley- Mid National Bank, Katilynn Tutt- Canton Legion Bar, - Aliana Siepel- Canton American Legion Auxilairy in memory of Betty Conrad.

The girls leave from the American Legion at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 16.