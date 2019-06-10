Beginning in the 2019 fall semester, participation in stage productions at Spoon River College will expand to include not only currently enrolled students but also SRC staff and any resident of the Spoon River College district.

CANTON-Beginning in the 2019 fall semester, participation in stage productions at Spoon River College will expand to include not only currently enrolled students but also SRC staff and any resident of the Spoon River College district.

“As committed as our small group of students might be, we all face an uphill struggle when there are too few participants to mount a show,” said Douglas Okey, English and Drama instructor at Spoon River College.

“Uncertainty reigns in this environment, and a production can face an existential threat by the loss of a single member of the company, whether cast or crew. A greater number of participants is, in part, a hedge against those threats.”

In the past, students have had to take on multiple roles in order to cover all the parts.

Okey said the idea to expand the program beyond the college came from Highland Community College in his hometown of Freeport, which has followed this concept successfully for decades.

“Part of a community college’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in its communities and to provide cultural and recreational programs to promote personal growth, and both of these objectives will be served by expanding our theatre participation,” Okey said.

Okey believes both students and community actors would benefit; plays with larger casts could be considered, giving students a more diverse experience of performing. Students—especially those of traditional age—would be exposed to the experiences and “seasoning” brought to the stage by veteran community theatre artists, who may welcome the opportunity to mentor the less experienced in the program.

Okey noted that amateur theatre has a long and honorable history in the district, through local high schools and community theatres like the Fulton County Playhouse and Many Lights Theatre in Canton. “As the future of these institutions begins to appear uncertain, it would be nice if the amateur theatre artists could turn to us for that creative outlet.”

The theatre program at Spoon River College began more than 40 years ago under the direction of speech teacher Daisy Coty, who was also a co-founder of the Fulton County Playhouse.

The program flourished under communications teacher Bob Gorg, who retired in 2008 and went on to establish Many Lights Theatre.

The college program experienced a period of instability following Gorg’s retirement until Okey brought it back in 2014.

During that year, the College’s theatre space was extensively renovated and updated with the expert help of SRC alumnus Jacob Welch, who is a theatre professor and award-winning lighting designer.

Okey, whose theatre experience includes a variety of roles – on and off the stage, including directing – in both amateur and professional theatre, was also active in the SRC drama program under Gorg. “Bob spent 30 years establishing a strong and successful drama program here at the College. I want to see that continue.”

Okey is hopeful the new model will take hold and attract community participants. “If it does, SRC gets to continue a program with more than 40 years of history, and can continue to serve its mission through this program.”