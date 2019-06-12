Wayne Brau has accepted the position of Principal at Visitation Catholic School effective July 1.

He succeeds Sheila Cromien, who will retire in June after serving as Visitation principal for the last 6 years.

Brau is retiring from the Annawan School District after 33 years, having taught in the district for 22 years and serving as the grade school principal for the last 11 years.

He and his wife, Jana, have five children and reside in Annawan.

He is an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Annawan.