Dieterich Bank is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Russ Runde as a Loan Officer. Runde will be located in Dieterich Bank’s Teutopolis Branch assisting customers with consumer, residential, and commercial loans.

Russ holds a Bachelor’s Degree in both Business Management and Finance from the University of Southern Indiana. After three years at the Bank in the roles of Loan Administrator and Credit Analyst, he began training for his new position as Loan Officer under Pat Dhom, Vice President of Lending.

“I am excited to help make our customers’ dream obtainable, and I will strive to provide the best customer experience while doing so,” Runde states.

Steve Will, President and Senior Lender at Dieterich Bank, adds, “We are looking forward to having Russ as a Loan Officer in Teutopolis. His previous experience working in the various departments of the Bank along with his knowledge of the market area will serve him well in his new role.”

Russ, son of John and the late Marcia Runde, resides in Teutopolis where he serves as a Trustee and board member for the Teutopolis Knights of Columbus. He is also a past president and current board member for YBNext, Effingham’s Young Business Network Extension, and is a board member of the Columbus Building Association.