CANTON-The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring a fundraiser called “Blooming Crazy” at Graham Hospital on Wednesday, June 26 at Graham Hospital lobby area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come and see the variety of wood craft items for the yard such as fences, yard stakes, bird houses, benches and more.

Proceeds will be used to benefit the Graham Hospital and Graham Medical Group Equipment Fund.