SHERIFF AND POLICE REPORTS

On Monday, June 10th, Ronald Joseph Rulo (Carmi), reported a theft of his bicycle, while it was parked at Pundrakes. The theft was under $500.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, David Caleb Dismang (Carmi) age 25, was arrested after a traffic stop on Fifth Street at Brown’s Feed Store, for driving while his license was suspended. Bond was set at $150.00, and he bonded out.