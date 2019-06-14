The Lewistown Church of the Nazarene is inviting all kids, entering grades Pre K – 6th, to their Vacation Bible School on July 8 – 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

LEWISTOWN-The Lewistown Church of the Nazarene is inviting all kids, entering grades Pre K – 6th, to their Vacation Bible School on July 8 – 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Barnyard Roundup.” We will be learning about Jesus through songs, skits, crafts and games. We will be taking a nightly offering with the proceeds going to the “Heifer International” program, which purchases a heifer for a family in a third world country. The family can use the milk for drinking and selling of the surplus, plus use the heifer’s refuse to help fertilize their garden. After the heifer has a calf, it will be sent on to another family to help them.

If you have any questions or would like to pre-register your child, you may contact the church at 547-2023 or email the office at office@lewistownnaz.com.