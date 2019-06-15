January 26, 1938 – June 14, 2019

Betty L. Hannaman, 81, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 7:25 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois.

Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. Private family services will be held with burial in the Wheeler Cemetery in Wheeler, Illinois. In loving memory of Betty, memorials may be made to the Betty Hannaman Education Scholarship. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Betty was born on January 26, 1938, in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the daughter of Edgar and Mae (Burdick) Bowyer. She graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in 1956. She attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston and graduated in 1960, with a Bachelor’s degree in music education.

Betty met Gary Hannaman in Effingham, Illinois, while she was out with her friends for her birthday on January 26, 1961, they stared dating and got married on June 10, 1961, at the First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. Betty was a teacher for 33 years, teaching music in the Jasper County Unit # 1 school district. She was a member of the Kedron United Methodist Church in rural Newton, where she played the piano and organ and taught Sunday school for many years. Betty enjoyed playing bridge, playing music and reading her Bible. Her favorite thing to do was to teach music. She inspired and mentored many students throughout the years. Her gift in return was when they remembered her and the experience they had. She loved each and every student she taught and treasured the experience of teaching the gift of music.

Betty is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary Hannaman of Newton; children, JoBeth (John) Geier and Edgar (Kim) Hannaman, both of Newton; grandchildren, Tom (Julie) Dickerson of Robinson, Garrett (Sacha) Dickerson of Newton and Brianne Geier of Newton, Caroline (Casey) Lamb and Cameron Hannaman, both of Columbus, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Levi, Callie, Mia and Cylas Dickerson; brothers-in-law, Carl Hannaman and Tom Hannaman, both of Newton; sister-in-law, Susan Hannaman of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; several nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lawrence Brown, father and mother-in-law Henry and Bethel Hannaman; sisters-in-law Jane Ann Hannaman and Janie Hannaman and a niece Carla Hannaman.