I was laying in bed the other night talking to my dogs and cat when I started thinking about various quirks people have.

We all, I think, have those little intricacies that make us, well, us.

As I tallied all of mine I realized I have quite a few.

Am I surprised?

Uh, not especially.

I have a bit of an obsession with laundry detergent and softener.

My laundry room is great with storage cabinets and plenty of room.

Said storage cabinets are full of detergent and softener.

I could easily go a year and not purchase ANY additional product and I would be fine.

Will I stop buying for a year?

Nope.

Hard nope.

I clip my coupons, generally digital, to get the best deals I can (another obsession I have-clipping coupons), and I stock up.

As long as I have the room and I can afford it, what’s the harm?

When my Gramps retired he actually enjoyed doing laundry and truth be told he was really great at it.

He could get a stain out of anything.

No joke.

And, when he did laundry their whole house smelled wonderful.

I love the smell of freshly dried laundry.

It’s not as though I’m eating the pods or sucking the softener down with a straw so I’m okay with this quirk.

I may also have a bit of a thing with toilet paper.

Not sure why, but I have a fear of running out.

I have not, but the fear is there so again, I clip my coupons and I buy toilet paper in bulk.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, that’s been made ever so clear in this day and age, but when it comes to my laundry supplies and my toilet paper I always go for the top shelf stuff.

Don’t misunderstand.

There are a lot of things I purchase that are off brand, but not when it comes to those things.

I guess it would be safe to say I’m a T.P./laundry product snob.

Joking!

But, there are occasions where I will stand with my laundry cabinets open just staring at my loot.

I dunno. I derive a great deal of comfort in it.

One of my bigger quirks is my affinity for bedding.

Finding a quality comforter/sheet set on clearance literally makes me want to dance in the middle of the store.

Getting into my big, comfy bed with new sheets and a new comforter makes me fee so good!

There’s just nothing like it!

Finding a set that’s steeply discounted?

Be still my beating heart!

Saving money, whether it be on groceries, clothes, bedding, whatever, is like the ultimate high for me.

On one occasion I spent $230 on groceries, but with all of my coupons I only paid $40 out-of-pocket.

That was a fantastic day!

It was around that same time I found a comforter set originally priced at $475, but discounted for $79.

Holy cow, was I excited!

When I moved I did pare down my collection of bedding sets.

It was time to let some go.

That simply means it’s time to add on a few additional ones so I’m not exceedingly broken up about it.

All things considered, I’m not that quirky in some areas of my life.

I’m a big ol’ weird-o.

No doubt about it.

But, there are some areas where I’m not super abnormal.

Do you have similar issues?

Raise your hand if you do!