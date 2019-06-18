Approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 Dean's List.

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.



Locally, the following students were named to the list:



Fairview

Austin H. Schleich, junior, Agronomy

Farmington

Morgan Mary Powell, sophomore, Animal Science

Congratulations!