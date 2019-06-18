It's a done deal. That's a remark than can be made about a couple of issues addressed by Pontiac's city council at its meeting Monday.

The primary “done deal” is the approval of ordinances that clears the way for Wally's, an auto-only travel center. It will be located on Deerfield Road south of Route 116 and north of the Hampton Inn Hotel just off the I-55 exit.

The owner, Wally's Pontiac, LLC., has a 20-acre parcel of land and plans to develop it into what is basically a truck stop for automobiles. The first action taken at Monday's meeting was creating an ordinance for a redevelopment agreement.

Wally's will be creating a subdivision of sorts by creating three lots. The main lot will be used for the travel center while the other two will be used in future development.

The second ordinance approved was the subdivision of the land. The two outlying lots will be on Deerfield and Holiday roads. The division of these lots will be Holiday Road (formerly or to be formerly Belmont Road).

These two ordinances passed 10-0. The third met with a little opposition as Alderman Brian Gabor said “nay” in a 9-1 passage vote. Gabor's nay came with an unmentioned caveat.

The third ordinance focused on special use and variance. The special use includes the construction of the facility with variances regarding signage, fuel sales and landscaping.

“That's everything we had to do to complete this transaction,” Mayor Bob Russell said.

“Thank you and (we) continue to be excited and (we) continue work down the path. I appreciate it,” added Chad Wallis, of Wally's Pontiac, LLC.

The groundbreaking will take place July 23.

The conclusion of this part of the project did not come without a bit of opposition. In a letter emailed to members of the city council, Pontiac resident Judy Henderson stated her disappointment in accepting this project. She also addressed the council at the meeting.

As for the highlighting the positive, City Administrator Bob Karls pointed out what will be benefitting the city.

“This will be a substantial sales tax generator, and it's not just the city sales tax but it's also the schools' 1 percent, they will share in that; the county's quarter percent, and of course the property tax. It's a substantial tax generator,” Karls said.

As for the “done deal,” the city approved an agreement that will allow for the acquisition of a downtown building. The city will be getting the building owned by GateHouse Media Illinois, located at 312 N. Main St.

This is the Daily Leader's old building, located directly south of its main building.

The building is structurally sound despite the collapse of part of a floor and a deteriorated roof. Russell explained why the city was interested in the building.

“Dave (Lopeman) and I talked (at the time of the collapse) and it's in better shape than many of our buildings that we have,” Russell said. “Knowing that when you tear a building down, you end up with a void in your downtown that looks horrible.

“In the past we have taken possession of buildings that were in bad shape along Madison Street … we took those buildings, secured them, made sure the roof was good on them and then we put them up for sale.

“In the other buildings, we usually ended up having to pay back taxes or liens. In this building, we said we will take this building but we want you to pay us $50,000, knowing what their expenses were going to be. … A week ago they agreed to $46,000,” Russell added.

“Our plan is we're going to go in with our crews, we're going to stabilize the building, put that floor back in … and then we're going to solicit proposals for it … and keep it on the tax rolls.

As for the Daily Leader, whose current location is at 117 N. Mill St., part of the deal calls for operations being back at its 318 N. Main St. location within 360 days.

In other action, the council approved the reappointment of Connie Snyder, Kathy McLean and Eric Hoover as Pontiac Public Library trustees.