CUBA-Linda Kay Deakin was born on Sept. 18, 1951 to Don Justus and Ruby Mae (Buffum) Deakin. The first 11.5 years of her life were spent on her paternal great-grandparent’s farm outside of Fiatt. The last six years of her life were spent on the farm that her maternal great-grandmother bought outside Cuba in 1884, which is fondly dubbed Top of Big Creek Hill. Linda passed away at Graham Hospital Extended Care on Monday, June 17, 2019.

She is survived by a brother, Richard Roy Deakin of Canton; sister, Celia Mae (Larry) Beam of Cuba; grandchildren, Don (Mandi) Justus Deakin II of Canton, Sarah (Rich) Smolen of Plainfield, Karen (Craig) Bouc and Michelle Garner both of Canton, Chad (Elizabeth) Beam of Cuba, Cole Beam and David Myers of San Francisco, California, and Carrie Beam of Cuba; 12 great-nephews and nieces, Colton, Josh, Kyle, Emily, Sydnee, Jacob, Justus, John, Garrett, Cade, Kalina and Olivia; one great-great-nephew; two great-great-nieces; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; great-niece and nephew, Lexi Hope Deakin and Jack Wilder Beam; and great-great-nephew Tyson Jay Taylor. She was married and divorced.

Linda went to Fiatt Grade school and graduated from Cuba High School in 1969. She attended Western Illinois University, Spoon River College, Graham Hospital School of Nursing and Illinois Central College. She graduated from GHSON in 1973 and was a Registered Nurse. She worked at St. Francis Hospital on the Neuro/Medical unit 3B, Graham Hospital Med/Surg units and at least once or more on every other nursing unit, Spoon River Hospice of Graham Hospital and OSF Hospice as manager of the Galesburg branch. She was a Certified Hospice and Palliative Care nurse for 16 years. Her retirement job was as the library aide at Cuba Middle-Senior High School. She gave 38 years to the nursing profession and eight years to the school.

Family history and genealogy were her passion from an early age. She was thrilled to learn her DNA proved to be 40 percent Irish (which explains a lot) and disappointed that it showed none of the American Indian DNA. She loved the critters (especially Bigfoot) that visited her “farm.” She enjoyed watching, feeding and housing the many birds. She loved to bake and try new recipes to add to her keeper box — thank you to Mom and 4-H! She loved the outdoors — thanks, Dad! She enjoyed being with family and friends and hosting wiener roasts. Family is everything!

Linda’s motto was “wear red lipstick”; it makes everything seem better!

You might remember Linda as Treasurer or Secretary of Graham Hospital School of Nursing Alumni, as past board member of Fulton/Schuyler Red Cross or as a member of Fulton County Historical and Genealogical Society.

A Celebration of Linda’s Life will be held at Cuba Middle-Senior High School on Saturday, June 29 from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The Celebration of Life gathering will be led by James Wardell, classmate and friend of Linda, followed by a light meal. If you like, bring a special memory of Linda to share with us all.

Aunt Linda would love for you to perform a Random Act of Kindness in her honor or, if you desire, a donation to The OSF Children’s Hospital of Peoria.

A private family graveside service with burial of ashes will be held at Cuba Cemetery. Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Cuba is assisting the family. To view Linda’s life tribute video or to send condolences visit www.henrylange.com