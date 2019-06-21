When you’re a teenager, on the brink of being able to drive, the last people you want to be seen in public with are your parents.

It’s uncool. Being with your mom or dad is weak sauce.

One year, my youngest son and I were visiting grandma in northeastern Wisconsin.

For some time, I had been wanting to take a guided kayak trip up the Mink River in Door County. So I booked an afternoon trip for the two of us.

We could learn how to kayak, see what was up the river, and have a wonderful experience to remember forever. That was the plan.

We signed in for the tour at a place called Rowley’s Bay, and I probably had already told my son that that’s where our family vacationed for years when I was very young. I know I pointed out the little white cottage on the shore that we always rented, and I’m sure he nodded, having been told for years which cottage we rented. He might have rolled his eyes, too.

(There’s a Randy Travis song which includes the line, “If I repeat myself, it’s because I’ve got nothing else to do.”)

You pay for the tour, sign some papers promising not to sue if you drown, and then they hand you a life jacket and a paddle. Then you wait around for a while, as other people on the trip arrive. We’re always early, so there was quite a bit of standing around, waiting to get into a van pulling a trailer full of kayaks, and head to the place where our trip would begin.

I had my wallet, my keys, sunglasses, bug spray, sun screen, and a baseball hat with me. So, to make things simpler, at the office where we signed in for the tour, with all this stuff to keep track of, I just put the life jacket on. It made perfect sense to me.

And there I stood. About a mile from the river where the kayak trip would start. In my life jacket. Holding my paddle like the guy with the pitchfork in “American Gothic.”

I couldn’t have looked more like a tourist if I had been wearing Bermuda shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, and had a Kodak Instamatic hanging from my neck.

“Dad,” my son said to me, in a tone of voice both appalled and not wanting to be overheard by the other kayakers, “you don’t have to put your life jacket on until we GET TO THE WATER!”

It still makes me laugh that I was so oblivious to looking cool that I ended up looking like a guy who was afraid of drowning in the parking lot. So I took the life preserver off, stunned by how uncool I had apparently become over the years.

Backing up the van and trailer on our way to the river, the young kayak guide bumped into an old guy with a cane, who chewed him out for careless driving. Since the guy wasn’t hurt, it was kind of funny. Other than that, the kayak trip was a lot of fun, nobody drowned, and I’m sure my son remembers the day his dorky dad looked like the biggest tourist ever.

One of the benefits of getting old is that you don’t have to worry about being cool, and it’s easy to talk to strangers.

For years, I would tell servers at Applebees that my daughter was an Applebees server when she was in college, and once won an award for selling the most alcoholic beverages. (It’s a gift.)

One time I stopped in while she was working. She told me to order some dessert that she liked. Then, every time she passed by, she would take a spoon full. I’m sure the people in the booth next to me were saying, “I think that waitress just ate part of that guy’s dessert!”

I was thinking about this stuff last weekend on Father’s Day. I guess you know you’re really a dad when doing stuff with your kids, and talking people’s leg off about them, is more important than looking uncool along the way.

Like you’re afraid of drowning in a parking lot.